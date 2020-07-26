Starting Wednesday at 6.30pm…

As a mark of respect for the Holy occasion of Arafat day, ahead of Eid Al Adha, a dry night will be observed in the emirate.

A circular issued to hotels and restaurants across the city by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) advised that licensed venues must refrain from “holding entertainment activities and parties” which includes the serving alcohol from 6.30pm Wednesday, July 29 to 7.30pm on Thursday, July 30.

What is Arafat Day?

Arafat Day falls on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Calendar.

It marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made one of his last sermons at Mount Arafah. It is also the second day of the Hajj Pilgrimage and the day before Eid Al Adha.

What is a Dry Night?

Here’s an explainer: during dry night, no alcohol is served across Dubai and the UAE for 25 hours. This applies to all outlets including hotels, which means you won’t be served alcoholic drinks at all after 6.30pm Wednesday July 29, until after 7.30pm on Thursday, July 30.

No alcohol will be displayed in bars of restaurants either and some outlets remain closed for the entire period.

When are the Eid Al Adha holidays this year?

Last week the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the Eid Al Adha holiday dates for the private sector via Twitter, stating that ‘from 9 to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah 1441, will be paid holidays for all employees working in the private sector, on the occasion of Arafat day and Eid Al Adha.’

In the gregorian calendar that translates as Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2. Work will then resume on Monday, August 3.

Images: Getty