Including all day pool access for just Dhs100…

With the stress of recent months weighing heavily on our shoulders, many of us could do with a relaxing spa day to treat ourselves. Following the news that spas were granted permission to finally reopen their doors, one luxury spa is reopening and offering some exciting deals alongside it.

Atlantis, The Palm’s ShuiQi Spa is reopening on Wednesday July 8, following a deep sanitisation of all areas. Many of its rejuvenating treatments are being offered with a 30 per cent discount for Dubai residents, including massages, nails, hair, facials and more.

Most exciting is the addition of a new cyrotherapy treatment, which requires no personal contact at all. For those who don’t know, cyrotherapy means cold therapy, as it involves experiencing temperatures as low as -125 degrees celsius. It’s best treated for muscle and injury recovery, weight loss and increased collagen.

Each cyro session is priced at Dhs350, or you can book 10 for Dhs2,200, saving 36 per cent. There’s a deal on massages, where you can enjoy a 75-minute treatment for Dhs295, or enjoy a 30-minute body scrub with 90-minute radiance facial for just Dhs350.

If you want to make a day of it, guests who visit the spa can make use of Atlantis’ Royal Pool, Zero Entry Pool and beach access for an additional Dhs100. Couples have the opportunity to reconnect with the 90-minute full body massage which includes a delicious two-course lunch by the pool afterward, priced at Dhs900 for two.

Reservations for all treatments must be made in advance, as the spa will operate at a limited capacity for the time being. To book call (04) 426 1020 or visit atlantis.com.

Images: Provided