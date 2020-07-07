One of Dubai’s most affordable brunches is back – bigger than ever…

Dusit Thani’s Friday brunch is back at 24th St – and it’s now twice as appealing. The globe-trotting brunch is firing up the live cooking stations to offer two sittings, a traditional day brunch and an all-new night brunch.

Adding to the appeal is the seriously affordable price tag. Dusit Thani’s Friday brunch is priced at Dhs139 including soft drinks, with the option to add an alcohol package. It’s Dhs99 for free-flowing wine, Dhs119 for wine and beer, and Dhs139 for unlimited wine, beer and spirits. Bargain.

What’s cooking

While serve-yourself buffets are still off the menu in Dubai, Dusit Thani’s chefs will be dishing out the goods – quite literally – to offer a contactless buffet service.

24th St’s chefs will be manning the pans at a series of live cooking stations, celebrating street food dishes from around the world.

To start, hit up the sushi station, sample some Arabic mezze, or pay a visit to the Indian chaat station. Ready for mains? There’s pizzas by the slice and pastas cooked to order, flavour-packed Thai and Korean specialities, and a classic carvery stocked with roast beef, Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings.

Room for dessert? Of course you do. Pretty cakes, tarts and pastries await at the dedicated dessert stations.

Throughout the brunches, you’ll be kept entertained by the resident DJ, and live performances from Thai dancers.

In order to keep things safe and sound, expect to have your temperature checked on arrival, and maintain social distancing at all times. The 24th St team will be kitted out in personal protective equipment, and there will be heightened cleaning protocols in place.

24th Street, Dusit Thani, DIFC, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 10pm. Dhs139 including soft drinks, Dhs99 for wine, Dhs119 for wine and beer, Dhs139 for wine, beer and spirits. Tel: (04) 317 4515. dusit.com/dusitthani-dubai/dining/24th-st-world-street-food/