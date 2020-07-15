Carry up to 12kg with the discounted tickets…

Have you mastered the art of travelling light? If so, then Etihad’s expanded ‘Deal Fare’ is worth a look.

The Abu Dhabi airline is offering reduced fares to travellers who don’t check in any luggage. The hand-baggage-only fare is available on economy flights to select destinations, offering a more affordable way to fly.

The discounted tickets were previously only available on flights to GCC destinations, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Azerbaijan.

From today, Etihad has added 14 destinations for flights in July and August, including Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey.

In announcing the expanded offer, Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer at Etihad said, “Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our ‘Deal Fare’, giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips.”

How you can bring up to 12kg

Etihad’s hand-baggage-only ‘Deal Fare’ allows you to bring a cabin bag weighing up to 7kg. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, that bag will be checked in, leaving you free to bring an additional ‘personal item’, such as a handbag or laptop, onboard.

“Due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board, while the complimentary 7kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the ‘Deal Fare’ will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted,” Kamark explained.

Etihad’s flight network continues to expand, with plans to fly to 58 destinations over summer. As there are still travel restrictions in place across the world, be sure to check with local guidelines and those in your end destination before booking flights.

For more information on Etihad’s Deal Fare, visit etihad.com