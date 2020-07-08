Each professional is invited and vetted to ensure only the best are offered…

Need to get your car washed? Got a pest problem? Or maybe you need the ceiling painted. Get access to a marketplace of handy home services in the palm of your hand with Amazon.ae’s newly launched project, Amazon Home Services.

The website connects customers with a select list of trusted suppliers, to make organising your life simple, easy and quick. Services on offer include home care, cleaning, electronics repair, automotive (including car wash, tyre installation and oil change), pet care (such as grooming, boarding and taxi services) and smart home installation.

Amazon Home Services is currently available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with more emirates and professionals being added continuously. The invite-only marketplace ensures that only the best professionals from each service are selected, giving you peace of mind that you’re working with a trusted supplier.

The invited professionals are additionally vetted, and must carry the correct insurance and trade licenses to be able to operate via Amazon Home Services. Customers are offered an easy booking process, with upfront online payment, a choice of booking slots to suit your schedule and Amazon’s ‘Happiness Guarantee’.

Whether you don’t have the time to get your house super clean, your pet is starting to resemble a wolf, or you’ve just smashed your phone screen to smithereens, head to amazon.ae/services to find a trusted professional to help you out.

Prices vary depending on the service required, but the full payment will be upfront so you shouldn’t expect any hidden charges or increased fees on the day. Once booked, Amazon will send you a confirmation after placing your order, as well as a reminder 24 hours before the appointment.

Image: Instagram