Just a quintet of ways to brighten up your week…

The mercury and humidity are hitting those lofty summer highs this week, which is why our list has a very breezy AC feel to it. Here’s how you can head out, for indoor fun this week.

Sunday, August 9

1. When the straw hits your eye from a milkshake so high, that’s S’more

We’re in the last few days of epic burger chain, Black Tap’s limited edition S’mores CrazyShake. The shake includes ice-cream with a fluffy campfire marshmallow flavor, crisped s’mores, topped with whipped cream and Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup. Enjoy, but definitely do not tell your PT about it afterwards.

Black Tap, Yas Mall, Yas Island, until August 10, 11am to 11pm, Dhs62. Tel: (02) 446 5128

Monday, August 10

2. Start that day the healthy way, with some big brekkie energy

The Majlis Lobby Lounge’s entry into our Big Brekkie Adventures world tour, is a true taste of Rio. Acai bowls have exploded in popularity over the last few years, primarily because of their rare ability to straddle superfood status and downright deliciousness. The culinary wizards at Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Majlis Lobby Lounge have put together their own interpretation of the Amazonian dish, which includes freshly cut mangoes and bananas, with a sprinkle of almond flakes.

Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Next to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, 7am to 10.30am, Dhs65. Tel: (02) 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

3. Get another slice of the action: Sacci’s pizza and pint deal has been extended

True pizza connoisseurs know that Sacci’s pizza has something special. It’s authentic Napoletana pizza, made with dough prepared 48 hours in advance, scattered with the finest, most aromatic ingredients and then fire-baked in a wood oven. And you can sample it, along with a pint of Italian hops for just Dhs49 Monday to Wednesday.

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Mon to Wed, 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Tuesday, August 11

4. There’s a weekly su-she night at Relax @ 12

The ladies’ night deal at Relax @ 12 has a sophisticated edge to it. Those checking out the neon hues and twelfth-floor views at this popular city haunt can exchange Dhs79 for three house drinks and a sushi platter. Now that’s an offer we can nori-gnore.

Relax @ 12, Aloft Hotel, Adnec, every Tuesday 6pm till 1am. Tel: (02) 654 5138

Wednesday, August 12

5. Dhs20 Pizza? Time for a Pinsanity check

Pinsa is a bit of a pizza hack. You get all the usual gorgeous topping action, with a light crispy base, at a dramatic drop in calories. And it’s not just the calories that are cut this month, Pinsanity is currently slicing the price of its wholesome ‘za to just Dhs20 throughout August. Popular flavours include the Brrrrrrata, with classic Italian burrata, fresh basil and baked on a tomato sauce base and the Truffle Snuffle – a cheese-lover’s dream with fresh black truffle shavings, Italian buffalo mozzarella and parmesan. Abu Dhabi’s store is based in Paragon Mall, Al Reem Island.

Dhs20 pinsas available until August 31. Delivery charge applicable, minimum order Dhs40. tastepinsanity.com

Images: Provided/Getty