Two hours of free-flowing grape and a charcuterie board for Dhs169…

Tuesday nights at Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa’s chic soiree spot, Lemon & Lime are now devoted to the appreciation of cheese and grape.

Say cheese

From 8pm you’ll be able to opt-in for two hours of unlimited grape juice, and a busy platter of cheese and cold-cuts for just Dhs169.

And you can soak it all up in the sophisticated atmosphere of the lounge-style setting, the perfect accompaniment to an evening of refined degustation.

If you get there a little early, no problem — there’s also a daily 2pm to 8pm happy hour at the venue where you can pair the rolling fairway vistas with offers on a big range of house beverages and cocktails.

Tea time

The Westin also offers a hugely popular afternoon tea for just Dhs99 for two people, with the option to add two glasses of sparkling grape for just an additional Dhs69.

Stay breezy

Want to make a day of it? The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa has a daycation package that is well above par.

From just Dhs650 for a family of four you can get daytime access to Deluxe Guest Room from 8am to 6pm; access to the network of three pools; breakfast at Fairways restaurant (until 11am); and lunch by the poolside with two house beverages per person.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Lemon & Lime opening hours 8am to 6pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999, WestinAbudhabi.com

Images: Provided