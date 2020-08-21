21 brunches to hit up in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Call us Father Brunchmas, coz we always deliver…

The weekend starts tomorrow, and for many that makes today, brunchmas eve. And for those of you celebrating, we’ve got 21 neatly wrapped brunches all stashed beneath the brunchmas tree.

Merry Brunchmas one and all…

Velocity BBQ Brunch

Velocity’s BBQ Brunch is a celebration of flame-cooked meat, the sit-down grill-to-table feast turns your plate into Pitbull, and introduces you to a Worldwide selection of choice cuts. Mexican nachos; Brazillian churasco; Australian barbie-thrown shrimp; North American brisket; South American ceviche; and Indian tandoori-specified wings. Dessert includes everyone’s favourite stick-shaped doughnut, the Latin American ‘churro’ and pitchers of blended beverage such as strawberry basil margarita and a berry sangria are placed on your the table.

Marriott Hotel Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, every Friday 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs289 house and Dhs339 bubbles. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Flavours

This sharing-plate brunch features live cooking stations and a line-up of, predominantly, Arabian food. The venue’s huge windows offer great Corniche water views, and it’s an absolutely family-friendly brunch.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road East, Friday August 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs156 soft, Dhs256 house, Dhs80 for kids between six and 12. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Enjoy one of the capital’s finest weekend feasts – with an international collection of plates from the hotel’s heavy-hitting restaurants. The epicurean adventure returns for its first post-pandemic seating on July 24. Book now.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 12.30pm to 4pm every Friday, Dhs249 for soft package, Dhs359 for house. Tel: (056) 502 4999

Sofra

Sofra’s buffet brunch is back on the menu at the Shangri-La. An opulent spread of international dining gems, the finest fresh seafood, grilled meats, sweet treats and a little sprinkle of Sofra’s je ne sais quoi.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri, 1pm to 4pm Fridays, Dhs279 for soft package, Dhs349 for house and Dhs459 for premium. Tel: (02) 509 8505

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong ambiance and outstanding service. It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s top restaurants. There’s South-East Asian flair from the award-winning Benjarong and reinvented Indian classics from celbrity Chef Kunal Kapur’s Namak. Guests begin their feast with a complimentary welcome drink at the hotel’s luxurious Orchid Lounge.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 for soft package, Dhs400 for house, kids seven-12 Dhs90, those aged six and under eat free. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @dusitthaniad

Barfly By Buddha Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barfly by Buddha-Bar (@barflybybuddhabar) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

This super chic neo-baroque lounge has returned to the brunch scene with an absolute bang. Enjoy a set menu featuring Asian cuisine, grilled meat, fresh seafood and gourmet salads. If you’re not ready to call it a day at the end of brunch, you can extend your stay in the sumptuous surrounds of this on-trend establishment with a 4pm to 7pm beverage package at just Dhs145.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Friday 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs198. Tel: (056) 177 7557

El Sombrero

There’s something about Mexican-themed brunches that just hit a little differently. It’s partly down to the delicious street food, the spice, the citrus, the salt, the sharing and the tortilla folding all set to a backdrop of vibrant colour and up-tempo tropical beats. And El Sombrero’s late evening Latin brunch fiesta is excellent value too, at just Dhs199 including house beverages.

El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs149 for soft, Dhs199 for house. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Buddha Bar

This popular Saadiyat beachfront haunt is a celebration of bohemia and laidback luxury. Their set menu offers pan-Pacific cuisine with dishes elected from Japan, China, and both North and South America. Foodies can dig into sushi and nigiri, marinated Chilean seabass, prime USDA beef tenderloin and aromatic wok chicken kung pao. Desserts include apple tarte tatin, eclairs and crepe soufflé. And although there is limited seating, in adherence with UAE Covid-19 social distancing requirements, there are two separate sessions. The day brunch is from 1pm to 4pm, and the evening one starts at 7pm.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450 and premium Dhs525. Tel: (02) 498 8888

Urban Kitchen

Ok so technically this one is not a brunch, at least in name. It’s a carvery that follows much the same format. Fresh from the oven guests will be able to pile their plate high with unlimited servings of Australian prime rib; herb-crusted rack of lamb; and marinated peri peri spring chicken. If meat’s not your thing, you won’t go hungry. The Carvery Unlimited also delivers on covetous carbs too. Accompaniments include roast potatoes, cauliflower gratin, Yorkshire puddings and seasonal vegetables. There’s a range of pasta served with your choice of sauce, and pescatarians can bliss-out to unlimited servings of pan-seared salmon fillet with a saffron and chive cream sauce.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, soft drinks package is Dhs189, house beverage package is Dhs299. Tel: (02) 698 8137.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Ehhhhh *gestures in Italian* these guys eh? Brunch is back on the menu at Dino’s – and that means unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs165. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids, and interactive pizza-making sessions. To celebrate the grand return, if you book the house beverage package, you’ll get a free upgrade to premium (until July 25).

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm, soft Dhs165, frose and blended drink package Dhs200, house and bubbles Dhs215. Tel: (02) 307 5551.

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views at Hidden Bar, a sophisticated lounge for sophisticated sips. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Fri and Sat, Dhs255. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi’s groovy Peruvian Friday brunch has been given a summer makeover and offers packages from just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; para picar; a choice of main dish (with plates including beef rib, corn fed chicken and Chilean sea bass) and dessert (which includes fan favourite alfajores – Peruvian cookies with dulce de leche).

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs278, house is Dhs398 and Premium is Dhs498. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

99 Sushi

The Japanese cuisine scene is given a massive lift by 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

Ingredients

There’s a selection of tender meats, luxurious salads and scrumptious appetisers on the set menu at Ingredients’ brunch. And the fun needn’t stop when the whistle blows, you can take the after-party to the upper levels with a 50 per cent discount at rooftop bar, Impressions.

Ingredients, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, noon to 3pm, Dhs195 for soft package Dhs295 for house package. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Dai Pai Dong

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Marco’s New York Italian

At Marco Pierre White’s Abu Dhabi restaurant in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, you can expect reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199. Starters include crispy calamari and New York pizza. For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod. Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu. Families welcome.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday and Saturday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry now offers its popular Raising the Steaks Friday brunch ‘at the table’. It’ll see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, oysters, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Tamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamba Restaurant (@tambarestaurant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Latest Recipe

Families are welcome at this great value brunch. There are live cooking stations in addition to a special menu, sunseekers should also check out the resort’s current beach pass deals.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fridays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs119 for soft package Dhs189 for house beverage package. Tel: (02) 644 6666.

Images: Provided/Instagram