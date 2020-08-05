The temps may be dipping but there’s no need for the fun to…

And just like that *woosh* it’s Sunday again. But, if you’re looking for ways to celebrate the week ahead of us, we’ve got five ways to make weekdays, fly past in a weekend haze.

Sunday, August 30

1. Soak up the Caribbean vibes at Up & Below with their Dhs50 pool pass

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what we think is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen in the capital. Its just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) and is located within easy sipping distance of Up & Below. Their menu features a carnival of Caribbean-vibes and sharing dishes, including Bahamian Beef Nachos, Carabbean Shrimp Tapas, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Salads and Signature Chicken Wings. You can also get a select house beverage for just Dhs1 with a menu item and further house drinks are just Dhs17 each with the all-day happy hour.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Monday, August 31

2. Have you booked your room for the first What’s On Family Lock yet?

The What’s On Lock In staycations have a reputation for serving up the best-value party weekend in the UAE. And for the first time, we take our epic staycation to the capital, with a family-friendly twist and our best deal ever. We’re headed for Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr on September 18 to 19 and for just Dhs699 per family you get one night’s stay, brunch, kids’ activities, breakfast, pool and beach access, workouts and more.

For more info and to book your stay check out the full story.

Tuesday, September 1

3. There are rare levels of value to be found at Warehouse’s Tuesday Steak Bite nights

Sometimes we get those carnivorous cravings that only steak can satisfy. And you can get two hours of unlimited steak bites (challenge accepted), along with a glass of grape for just Dhs155 per person at Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar every Tuesday. And those sticking around for a top-up can take advantage of the 5pm to 8pm Vine Hour, where select bottles of grape are Dhs125, and individual glasses just Dhs30.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Tuesday Steak Bites is available between 5pm and closing every Tue, pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

4. Get cut-price Yas theme park tickets in this five-day flash sale

Yas Theme Parks is launching a five-day flash sale with slashed ticket prices. You’ll be able to purchase tickets for three theme parks on Yas Island at a discounted rate between September 1 and 5, 2020. You can pick up a Yas Waterworld ticket for just Dhs130 (excluding special promo days); Ferrari World Abu Dhabi tickets will be just Dhs150; and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi entry will be available for just Dhs195.

Ticket sale begins September 1 and ends September 5, 2020. Tickets can be bought for visits between September 1 and 30. For more info on opening times, safety measures and ticket purchase please visit ferrariworldabudhabi.com, yaswaterworld.com and wbworldabudhabi.com.

Wednesday, September 2

5. You can get a three-course business lunch at Dino’s for just Dhs100

Dino’s Bistro Italiano has a reputation for serving up some outstanding Italian flavour. And you can get an immersive lunchtime introduction to their offering with the weekday business lunch set menu. Choose two courses for Dhs90 or three for Dhs100 (including soft beverages).

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Sun to Thu noon to 3.30pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551

Images: Provided