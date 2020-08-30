Superman won’t be the only person making ‘savings’ in Yas this September…

In a deal that is so super, it could legitimately don a cape and join the line up of DC heroes at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi — Yas Theme Parks is launching a five-day flash sale with slashed ticket prices.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets for three theme parks on Yas Island at a discounted rate between September 1 and 5, 2020.

Need a bit of flexibility? Done. You don’t have to visit the parks on the date you buy the ticket – you can choose any day for your trip up until the end of September.

You can pick up a Yas Waterworld ticket for just Dhs130 (excluding special promo days); Ferrari World Abu Dhabi tickets will be just Dhs150; and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi entry will be available for just Dhs195.

That’s an average saving of more than Dhs100 per ticket on the standard single day access.

Because the tickets are already so heavily discounted, adults and kids will be priced at the same rate. You’ll be able to buy your tickets from each park’s website (below) between September 1 and 5.

Over to you, pick your passion. Will you jump onto the thundering horsepower thrill coasters of Ferrari World?; Dive into the enchanted aquatic wonderland of Yas Waterworld?; Come face-to-face with your favourite characters and exciting rides at Warner Bros. World?; or maybe even opt-in for the fabled triple.

It’s entirely up to you, and you can do it all safe in the knowledge that parks have been given the Go Safe seal of approval, having put into practice extensive safety and hygiene measures.

Masks are essential at all times, and importantly, some rides have ‘fabric mask-only’ restrictions. That means no disposable masks (including the N95).

Ticket sale begins September 1 and ends September 5, 2020. Tickets can be bought for visits between September 1 and 30. For more info on opening times, safety measures and ticket purchase please visit ferrariworldabudhabi.com, yaswaterworld.com and wbworldabudhabi.com.

