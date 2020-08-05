From a cute new afternoon tea to a wellness afternoon…

Without quite knowing how it happened, it’s Sunday again and a new week has arrived. There’s no need for the Sunday blues though, as there’s plenty to do in Dubai this week to keep you entertained.

Here’s 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

1. Enjoy a Sunday roast with unlimited sides

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls, offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

2. Check out a new afternoon tea

A cute new afternoon tea has launched at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. The two-hour experience includes free flowing tea, coffee and juices, plus some quintessential British afternoon tea classics. Finger sandwiches include Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese and Lemon Butter, or chicken and watercress, as well as sweet treats such as Lemon Tart with Clotted Cream, Raspberry Éclair or a Bakewell Slice.

Hell’s Kitchen Afternoon Tea, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, available between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, Dhs185 soft drinks, Dhs325 sparkling (includes one glass), Dhs795 unlimited sparkling. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com

3. Hit the reset button with a wellness pass

Feel like you need to recharge? The Hundred Wellness Centre, located in Jumeirah, has launched a day pass that includes a private pilates session followed by a whole-food brunch in 100 Cafe for just Dhs230. You can get a private pilates session, or book in with a group of up to five people. At the 100 Cafe, you’ll tuck into a healthy dish such as an acai bowl, along with a fresh juice, as you take in the calming views of the garden from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the cafe.

100 Cafe, Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 7am to 8pm Sat to Thur, Fri closed, day pass Dhs230, Tel: (04) 344 7333. thehundred.ae

4. Tuck into unlimited tacos and margaritas

Hungry? Satiate your appetite with a feast at a good old American South-style restaurant. Claw BBQ pulls no punches when it comes to belly-warming food, with burgers, steaks, chicken wings and the famous crab bucket on the menu. On Mondays, there’s all-you-can-eat tacos, plus unlimited margaritas for Dhs149. Prepare to get messy.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, open Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Fridays & Saturdays 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 432 2300. clawbbq.com

5. Keep it sophisticated with a wine and cheese night

If wine and cheese are two of your favourite things, we’re pretty sure your ears will perk up when you hear ‘wine and cheese night’. One runs every Tuesday and Thursday at cute Media City cafe, Cafe M, where you’ll feast on unlimited cheese, washed down with unlimited white or red wine for three hours, priced at Dhs169.

‘Cheese and Wine night’, Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6pm onwards, unlimited wine Dhs169, bubbles Dhs199. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Images: Provided