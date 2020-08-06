It’s another smash-hit for the Secret Parties group…

If you’re looking for a bonafide Friday Dubai brunch, you’re more than likely to cross paths with one brought to you by the Secret Parties group. They’re all about great food, drinks and entertainment and an epic party atmosphere.

Having visited some of the group’s most popular brunches, including El Secreto at La Carnita and Secret Brunch at the Ritz, at Cafe Belge, one particular other brunch caught our eye; Secret Jungle Brunch at Mama Zonia.

We went to check it out…

We’re unsurprised to arrive to a full house at the amazing botanical restaurant on the second floor of Pier 7. The atmosphere is palpable as we take our place at one of the high tables, which offers us an excellent scope of the stunning venue.

Our cold sharing starters are waiting for us as we sit down. The sushi lovers at the table happily tuck into the plentiful sushi platter, boasting lots of maki rolls. Beef tiradito, tuna ceviche and prawns are served too, although we admittedly would have preferred the prawns warm.

Hot starters include chicken char siu pao and duck gyoza. We particularly enjoy the mains, which consist of grilled sea bream, striploin black Angus and BBQ miso chicken, which are small enough that we’re not too full after so many starters. Sharing desserts round the dining off nicely.

As the DJ’s music – an epic mix of some classic old and new tracks – swells through the room, it cajoles the crowd out of their seats and onto their feet, to party Secret Parties style. You might just find yourself dancing with some jungle animals too…

The house drinks package includes beer, wine, spirits and a special ‘secret cocktail’. Brunch ends at 4pm, but that doesn’t mean the party stops. Between 4pm and 6pm, ladies and gents can purchase a strip of four selected drinks vouchers for Dhs150.

The Secret Jungle Brunch ticks all the boxes, from the Insta-worthy Mama Zonia restaurant and those incredible marina views that you’re guaranteed from Pier 7, to excellent dishes and unlimited drinks.

It’s a true Friday afternoon party brunch.

Secret Jungle Brunch, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com

Images: Provided