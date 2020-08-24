Weekend plans sorted…

A long weekend might have just ended, so why not beat the Monday blues by planning the weekend ahead? The ever-popular Brasserie 2.0 Brunch is back at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, and we think you might want a seat.

After a hiatus, the brunch is re-launching on Friday, August 28. Guests can expect a lavish yet comfortable affair, with an array of live cooking stations serving international cuisine to satiate even the heartiest of appetites, plus free-flowing drinks.

A DJ will be on hand to provide the music as you spend a social afternoon with friends. Whilst ‘all-day dining’ is the concept of the venue, you’ll find yourself in super-chic surroundings, with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the stunning terrace.

The brunch runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. It’s priced at Dhs375 per person for the soft beverages package, inclusive of the international buffet and soft drinks. For the house beverages package, it’s Dhs525. For children aged five to 12, it’s Dhs150. Under fives eat free.

More than seven live cooking stations will be operating from the open-plan kitchen, and you can visit as many times as you want. Seafood lovers can feast on a selection of steamed and grilled seafood, shellfish, sushi, sashimi and salads.

For those who love to graze, pick your way through a range of delicious cheeses, light appetisers, antipasti and soups. Mains include Indian, Asian, pizza, pasta and lots more, plus dishes from the dedicated roast and smoker.

Dessert fans won’t have to choose between their favourite pudding. Pile your plate high with a selection of desserts, pastries and ice creams. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

If you book before Wednesday, for the week you want to go, you’ll receive a 20 percent discount on your total bill.

Brasserie 2.0 Brunch, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, Fridays from August 28, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs525 house drinks. Tel: (04) 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

