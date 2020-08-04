This will be the capital’s second outlet of the hugely popular Irish bar…

Yes, the rumours are true — Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi will house the UAE’s next McGettigan’s.

The Irish chain has been at the epicentre of the UAE’s nightlife and gastropub scene for the past decade. McGettigan’s is perhaps the Middle East’s most authentic ambassador for ‘the craic’.

We’re excited, U2?

Scheduled for launch in the last quarter of this year, the new location slots the brand into an Abu Dhabi hotel that already has a sparkling reputation for food and fun times.

McGettigan’s will replace D’Capital Steak House and join esteemed eateries Namak by Kunal Kapur, Benjarong, Urban Kitchen and Orchid lounge.

Galway glitz

It’ll be the second Abu Dhabi location for the Emerald Ilse-inspired import, with the existing bar still going strong in Al Raha.

McGettigan’s brings a solid reputation for wild brunches, huge Paddy’s Day parties, legendary Irish breakfasts and weekend roasts, midweek theme nights, and perhaps the best buffalo chicken wrap on offer in the region.

And from this sneak peek of the renders, the new venue looks reassuringly on-brand.

The commitments

The General Manager of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Desmond Hatton commented on the announcement by saying “As the hotel is well known amongst the foodies and corporates, intuitively, we wanted to introduce an elevated experience offering an encompassing mix of business and entertainment to cater to our discerning guests, and who better than the McGettigan’s Group to spearhead the exciting initiative.”

The feeling is evidently mutual, because McGettigan Group CEO, Dennis McGettigan said, “We are delighted and very proud to be associated with this new venture with Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi.”

“Dusit Thani has established itself as a food and beverage hub in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to adding to the destination’s appeal.”

See you all in Q4 for some mighty craic and a pint of the black stuff.

Images: Provided