Ever wondered if your Mario Kart skills are transferrable to the real world? Will you still be able to top the podium without a sneaky blue shell on the final straight?

You can put it all to the test at the recently reopened Al Ain Raceway, with track sessions starting at a special discounted rate of Dhs80.

The track is a 1.6km international standard racecourse offering challenges for advanced and novice drivers, as well as all those in between.

Start your engines

At Al Ain Raceway you can book yourself for a few spontaneous laps of the track with the ‘arrive and drive’ option.

You’ll just need to get kitted up and in your race gear and soak up the safety briefing, then it’s off to the track for ‘shake and bake time’.

Climb inside one of the race-class karts, wait for the green light and hug that racing line. Each racer gets individual lap time print-outs along with a performance graph and statistical information at the end of each session.

Groups are divided into Cadet (seven to 11 years), Junior (12 to 15 years) or Senior (16 and over) – but the price is the same for all drivers (usually Dhs120).

Need for speed

Any budding Lewis Hamiltons out there will be delighted to learn that the senior karts come equipped with the latest in karting technology including a steering wheel-mounted display system.

Get real-time read-outs on lap-timing, race position, and how close you are to challenging for that lap record.

A class of your own

Al Ain Raceway offers a variety of ways to up your game. You can sign up for race school classes, private tuition, you can even sit your ARKS (Association of Racing Kart Schools) test there. That’s the exam all drivers must go through to get hold of a racing licence which will allow you to compete at National Championship level.

Al Ain Raceway, Al Ain Sportplex, Al Ain, summer hours, Mon to Sat, 6pm to 10pm.Tel: (03) 768 6662 or alainraceway.com

Images: Provided