Never get lost again…

Technology giant Apple has reached the lives of millions, with 700 million iPhone users reported worldwide in 2017. From phones to watches, tablets, computers and more, the American company dominates many tech markets.

One of its most useful software features, however, has been inactive in the UAE – until now. Apple Maps has finally launched, offering turn-by-turn directions for users across the country.

You should be able to use Apple Maps straight away, using an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. The system offers directions in English and Arabic for journeys whether driving or walking.

An exciting additional feature is the indoor maps, which are available for popular destinations such as Dubai International Airport, Festival City Mall and The Dubai Mall. This feature will roll out across the country over the next few days.

You can also share your ETA with friends, ask Siri to check a flight status, add your most frequented locations to ‘Favorites’ and build ‘Collections’ of places you love, places you’d like to go, and places you wish to share with friends.

Apple shared some details into the privacy aspect of the app, including how your location information is stored. In a release, it said: “Maps goes further to obscure a user’s location on Apple servers when searching for a location through a process called fuzzing”.

It also stressed that Maps doesn’t require a user to sign-in, and any data collected is associated with random identifiers that continually reset to ensure the best experience and to improve the app.

Image: Provided