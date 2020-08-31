If you have visitors coming to stay, this could make their trip easier…

Dubai resort Atlantis, The Palm has announced that it will offer complimentary Covid-19 PCR tests to all international travellers.

Guests who come from abroad and stay from more than five nights at the five-star hotel will be able to redeem their free test at the property itself on stays before December 18.

Travellers heading back to the UK and Europe are required to have a PCR test before boarding their flight from Dubai so Atlantis, The Palm is introducing this service to make the process smoother and more affordable.

Atlantis, The Palm will organise the entire process for you, have your test conducted with an approved medical facility and get your results back to you within 24 hours – free of charge.

Prices for PCR tests around the city range from Dhs300 to Dhs700 so can be an expensive added to cost to factor in when booking a holiday in the UAE. The test must be done no more than 96 hours before checking in to their return flight.

The move aims to give international guests peace of mind when visiting Dubai, which has been open to tourists since July 7. Anyone entering Dubai should also have already had a PCR test done to be permitted to travel here.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time. Using our on-site medical centre, the new PCR tests will help to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more international guests to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination.”

atlantis.com