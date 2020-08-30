Work is already 40 per cent complete…

If you’re a frequent traveller on the Dubai Metro, be prepared to see some more changes as three metro stations on the red line are getting an upgrade.

The three stations are Dubai Internet City, Damac Properties and UAE Exchange.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the improvements of the stations as well as the surrounding infrastructure ‘aims to bring happiness to customers and enhance the experience of pedestrians and cyclists, besides providing safe and smooth mobility for people of determination.’

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA announced on August 29 that work is already 40 per cent complete.

Here are the upgrades you can expect to see.

The completion rate had reached 40% in upgrading three stations on the #DubaiMetro Red Line. This project is part of a master plan to improve the infrastructure of 40 metro and marine transport stations by 2025. pic.twitter.com/ss4Cj5SH2E — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 29, 2020

Dubai Internet City is probably one of the busiest stations especially during the morning and evening, as it receives riders from both Internet City and Dubai Media City. The seaside entrance is undergoing a big transformation which includes the construction of an additional western entrance.

The link to the Dubai Marina Tram from Damac Properties metro station, which also receives a high number of visitors during morning and evening peak hours, will also be improved, making the stations more accessible to riders.

UAE Exchange metro station will have an additional eastern entrance built to ease the arrival of riders at the station.

“The project works also includes the construction of pedestrian crossings, shaded rest areas, landscaping and signage,” stated Al Tayer.

These metro upgrades are just part of a master plan with improvements to 40 metro and marine transport stations lined up to be completed by 2025.

“The plan calls for improving the link between the stations and the surrounding urban and tourist destinations in a radius of 500 metres. It also aims to ensure safe and smooth accessibility of those areas to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. The selection of those stations was based on several criteria such as the number of riders, number of people of determination users, population density, geographical distribution in the surrounding areas, and the number of mobility journeys between transit means,” added Al Tayer.

