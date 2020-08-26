Marks & Spencer's iconic Colin the Caterpillar is turning 30

This little guy is loved by children and adults alike…

Colin the Caterpillar from Marks & Spencer has been around for decades bringing joy to those celebrating their birthdays and today, the ‘King of Birthdays’ himself is turning 30 years old.

Collins first launched in Marks & Spencer in their UK stores back in 1990 and quickly became a bestseller, building an army of loyal fans over the years.

He’s come a long way since then, undergoing some changes in looks, but one thing remains – his popularity.

He’s a regular at celebrity birthdays with stars such as David Beckham, Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and more posting about him on their social media.

And it’s not just celebrities who adore Colin. He’s the cake of choice for half a million celebrations each year.

You can now find him in 17 countries and he arrived here in UAE only in 2018. Beyond the UK, the UAE sells more Colin the Caterpillar cakes than any other destination – so he’s quite popular.

If you haven’t had a Colin the Caterpillar cake yet, you’re missing out on tasting deliciously creamy milk chocolate cake with buttercream made with the perfect blend of butter, sugar and chocolate.

While you (and your family) can indulge in a whole cake, Colin the Caterpillar is also available as mini cakes and as a range of delicious gummy sweets, which are completely vegetarian.

Want a Colin the Caterpillar cake right now? Head on over to Marks & Spencer at Dubai Mall food hall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk or Springs Souks.