These bakeries know how to hit the sweet spot…

Being vegan doesn’t mean limiting yourself to the meals you can eat, and by no means does it involve skipping dessert.

Here are 5 spots in Dubai that serve up delicious vegan sweet treats

Sugargram

Good news, vegans: you can now sink your teeth into these delicious bitesize cupcakes as a new vegan line has just been rolled out. Aptly named ‘Flour-Puff Girls’, the cupcakes take after the world famed superhero trio. The vegan boxes are priced at Dhs125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and are filled with an assortment of the three flavours including red blossom (red velvet), peanut buttercup (peanut butter and jelly) and chocolate bubbles (chocolate fudge).

Sugargram Dubai, available on Deliveroo. @sugargram_me

House of Pops

Looking for an healthier alternative to ice-creams? Enter House of Pops who have an entire line of hand-crafted, vegan pops featuring only five ingredients with fruit outranking all, essentially making it a ‘fruit-on-a-stick’. The popsicles are light, rich in fibres and free from preservative, soy and gluten, but still absolutely delicious and refreshing. Perfect to cool you down during a hot summer day in Dubai.

House of Pops, available on Deliveroo, @HouseofPops

The Brooklyn Creamery

Starting out as a small New York dessert parlour, The Brooklyn Creamery is run by passionate ice-cream artisans whose mission is to develop guilt-free healthier desserts. They now have a vegan range which is made using almond and coconut milk instead of cow’s milk, makes it suitable for people with intolerances, health concerns and those following a vegan diet. The lactose-free and dairy-free range currently come in six decadent flavours: chocolate and coconut, berry 3x, double shot espresso, acai berry banana, French vanilla bean and lotta chocolate.

The Brooklyn Creamery, available on Deliveroo, @brooklyncreameryme

SugarMoo

SuagrMoo has a list of vegan desserts on its menu spoiling you for choice. From vegan cakes to brownies, cookies, truffles and more. They even have a vegan bundle for Dhs165 that includes a set of chocolate chip cookies, a set of coco truffles, three crazy cakes, and three jars of your choice. Yum!

SugarMoo, available on sugarmoo.com/en/vegan-desserts

Healthy Patisserie

This healthy pastry shop prepares its desserts using only fresh and high quality products to prepare its tasty and nutritious desserts. On their website, you can find vegan and paleo cookies, biscotti, muffins, brownies, cupcakes, tartlets and more. The best news? Adding to cart won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Delivery is Dhs5, but there is also an option to pick up the goodies yourself.

Healthy Patisserie, available online on healthy-patisserie.com

Images: social