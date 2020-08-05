The award-winning comedian will perform every Tuesday night…

Antika Bar is giving you yet another reason to visit its cool venue with the launch of their weekly stand-up comedy nights with local artist, Ali Al Sayed.

The UAE’s King of Comedy will take to the stage every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm where guests can enjoy a lighthearted and hilarious show for a price of just Dhs80.

Co-founder of Dubomedy, who do ‘all things comedy’, Al Sayed was named ‘one of the most influential comedians in the world’ by Toastmasters International Magazine.

He has performed in numerous shows, concerts and TV programmes in key countries around the world, so you know you’re in for a night filled with belly laughs.

After the lightening fast wit provided by the award winning comedian, DJ Rony Booz will take to the stage and will play an eclectic blend of contemporary Arabic music, curated to continue the fun and laughter.

To keep you company while you enjoy the show, guests can tuck into an a la carta menu filled with Arabic inspired dishes.

The retro venue is inspired by the theatre-houses of 1950’s Lebanon and features plush interiors and a stage in center, so all guests attending can watch the live show without interruption.

Staff will be required to wear masks at all times, and guests will be asked to wear theirs until they reach their table, which will be placed two metres away from each other. Reservations are recommended, so plan ahead with your mates before you head on over.

Antika Bar Dubai, First Floor, Al Fattan Currency House, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Stand-up nights every Tue, 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (050) 735 9177 and (050) 972 9177. Facebook.com/AntikaBarDubai

Images: provided