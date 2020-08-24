All donations will go the people of Lebanon, via the Emirates Red Crescent…

If you are due for a haircut, make your appointment at this unique event hosted by the hairdressing community in the UAE who are coming together to raise funds for Beirut.

Held from Saturday August 19 to Monday August 31 from 10am to 6pm, award-winning, acclaimed stylist and educators based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be coming together to cut and style your manes and all of the funds will go to the people of Lebanon, via the Emirates Red Crescent.

It will cost you Dhs315 for a wash, cut and blowdry with any stylist. If you don’t require a haircut, there’s a wash and blowdry for Dhs105.

The event will take place at the Eideal Academy whose headquarters in Beirut was affected by the explosion.

Haysam Eid, Managing Director of Eideal commented on the situation stating that while the HQ got completely decimated by the explosion, colleagues, families and friends thankfully escaped and were completely safe.

Haysam went on to state, “But we have total empathy for the people of Beirut who lost not just businesses and homes but loved ones. We really wanted to do something to show our support and that our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time, so we were more than willing to offer the use of the Eideal Academy for this event.”

Natalie Kasses, the L’Oreal International Ambassador who is coordinating the event has stated, ‘The initiative came together from a community desire to take action and help the people of Beirut during this hardship.’

So, if you are looking for a way to support Beirut, make your bookings now for this initiative on (058) 591 7577.

Beirut, Lebanon was rocked by a horrific blast on Tuesday, August 4, which has caused billions in property damage, left an estimated 300,000 people homeless in addition to causing injuries and deaths.

Images:Unsplash