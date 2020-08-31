Travel to over 100 destinations worldwide…

After many months of travel restrictions, the world has finally reopened to international travel over the last month or so. Dubai-based airline, Emirates, in particular has slowly reintroduced more and more flights around the world.

Following the increasing demand for travel, Emirates and other popular Dubai-based airline, flydubai have once again partnered up to offer customers, on both airlines, seamless travel to over 100 destinations worldwide, connecting through Dubai.

According to Dubai Media Office, ‘Emirates customers can now travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on flydubai, while flydubai customers have over 70 destinations they can travel to on Emirates.’

If you didn’t know, a code-share flight is an agreement where two or more airlines share a flight, meaning one airline is able to book a seat on a flight that’s operated by another airline.

.@Emirates & flydubai reactivate partnership offering seamless travel to over 100 unique destinations through #Dubai https://t.co/6vHdVbF1z7 pic.twitter.com/yJJyaJwFEi — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 31, 2020

This means you can easily book both Emirates and flydubai flights in one go, making transfers easier. Popular flight destinations include Belgrade, Bucharest, Kyiv, Sofia and Zanzibar.

Don’t forget, all inbound and transit customers to Dubai MUST have a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test before flying and to enable a safe transfer through the airport.

Commenting on the renewal of the partnership, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are delighted to announce that our customers can once again take advantage of the complementary strengths of Emirates and flydubai to access an enhanced network of cities on a single ticket and integrated loyalty programme, enjoy a safe, smooth and stress-free transfer experience through Dubai and have their baggage checked through to their final destination.”

Emirates Airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Adel al Redha, revealed in a recent interview that the UAE’s national airline aims to be serving its full network of destinations by summer 2021.

Images: Facebook