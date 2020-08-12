Inject some action into your staycation…

Are you a thrill-seeker? Someone with a need for speed? If that’s the case, then chilling by the pool on a staycation might not have enough action for you. Luckily, there’s a brand new Dubai staycation that includes a go-karting experience.

Park Inn by Radisson in Dubai Motor City has just launched a brand new ‘Stay, Dine & Drive’ staycation package that ramps up the action on your average beach staycation. Your karting session will take place at the indoor racing track, Kartdrome.

After an early check-in, head for Kartdrome, where you’ll zoom around against your teammate. After that, when you are ready to relax, head to the hotel’s rooftop pool which overlooks the Dubai Autodrome race track. The staycation is priced at Dhs249 per person.

The deal includes the go-karting experience, an overnight stay and breakfast, plus Dhs200 credit to spend on food and beverages at the restaurant, pool or room service. If your partner isn’t as much into karting, there’s Dhs150 redeemable on the luxurious spa.

On top of all of that, there’s even a late check-out at 4pm the next day. The offer is available seven days per week and is priced at Dhs498 per room, based on two people sharing one room. Oh, did we mention you get a complimentary room upgrade.

The hotel is motor-themed, which is evident from the alloys and a life-sized car adorning the ceiling of the restaurant, to the racing photos hung above the beds. The views of the Dubai Autodrome from your bedroom window help, too.

The Dubai Kartdrome experience included is 15 minutes’ racing per person.

Race you there…

‘Stay, Dine & Drive’, Park Inn by Radisson in Dubai Motor City, available 7 days a week, Dhs498 per room for two. Tel: (04) 429 4110. radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided