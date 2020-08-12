Perfect to try during ‘Afternoon Tea Week’…

Fan of Gordan Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Dubai at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai? Then you should definitely check out the restaurant’s take on afternoon tea.

Your luxurious afternoon will last two hours from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and will be filled with unique bites and authentic treats. The traditional Hellicious Afternoon Tea Experience will cost you just Dhs185 per person.

Paying homage to the British Isles and the elegance of the Monarchy, the menu incorporates mouth-watering flavours paired with classic British recipes for a unique twist on tradition.

Tuck into delicate savoury sandwiches such as Scottish smoked salmon, cream cheese and lemon butter on soda bread, tomato, coronation chicken with watercress on wholemeal bread and more.

For the sweet tooth, there’s dainty desserts on the menu such as lemon tart with clotted cream, raspberry eclair, salted caramel and dark chocolate bars and more.

Warm, buttery scones will also be served up straight out of the oven and will go perfectly with lashings of clotted cream, strawberry jam and zesty lemon curd.

Your bites will be accompanied by endless cups of speciality tea from Amber Rose Tea Company, Caesars signature coffee roast, or freshly squeezed juices and soft drinks.

Want to make it a bit more special? Add a glass of premium sparkling for Dhs325 per person, or free flowing premium sparkling throughout the entire two-hour experience for Dhs795.

The afternoon tea is available from Sunday to Thursday. You can make your reservations at dine@caesarsdubai.ae or call the hotel on (04) 556 6466

Hellicious Afternoon Tea Experience, Ceasars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thur, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs185 traditional, Dhs325 one glass sparkling, Dhs795 unlimited sparkling. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com

Images: provided