It’s been a confusing few months, with ever-changing circumstances, rules and regulations due to COVID-19, which may have left you with a few questions.

A brand new service has just launched in Dubai by The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), which will allow you to ask those questions, directly to Government officials.

The new initiative is named #AskDXBOfficial. A statement on the Dubai Media Office website states: ‘The initiative is part of GDMO’s objective of creating platforms that allow the community to clarify issues and concerns with government officials.’

As part of the new #AskDXBOfficial initiative launched by @DXBMediaOffice, you can use the hashtag #AskDXBOfficial to address your questions to Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge & Human Development Authority (@KHDA). pic.twitter.com/BPFH2zmCt7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 24, 2020

In the first edition of the initiative, questions were answered by Major General Mohammed Al Marri, the Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). He answered questions regarding current immigration and travel procedures and protocols for citizens and residents.

In answer to one question, Major General Mohammed Al Marri said ‘all residents holding a valid resident visa are allowed to return to Dubai. Once they receive a return permit from GDRFA-Dubai and obtain a negative PCR test result, they can return to Dubai through any UAE airport.’

If you want to ask a question for upcoming interactions, you can, by using the hashtag #AskDXBOfficial and submitting your questions via Dubai Media Office’s social media accounts: @DXBMediaOffice on Twitter, @DXBMediaOffice on Facebook and instagram.com/dubaimediaoffice.

Alia Al Theeb, Senior Manager, Strategic Communications, Government of Dubai Media Office said: “#AskDXBOfficial is part of GDMO’s aim of introducing new interactive communication channels to ensure the Government of Dubai is constantly connected and engaged with citizens and residents.”

Ask away…

mediaoffice.ae