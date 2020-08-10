A leading light in the nation’s art scene reopens its doors next month…

One of the things we love most about the UAE is the vibrant and authentic art scene. The variety of galleries, collectives, festivals, museums, studios, government initiatives, grants, along with the culture around art appreciation — all pay testament to that picture.

And it’s a scene that requires almost no digging into the underground to find.

Warehouse421 is one of the most important incubatory forces within the art movement here. An arts and design centre that unearths locally-based talent, nurtures it, provides a safe space to share inspirational brushstrokes, and then showcases the results.

It returns from its self-imposed ‘pandemic sabattical’ this September 1, 2020 with some sparkling new additions.

Among them, a new coffee shop, a library and three more studios. Growth in an appropriately organic way.

Artist’s impressions

When the Warehouse421 curtains lift on Tuesday September 1, we’ll get another opportunity to catch the Munira Al Sayegh curated exhibition, The Cup and The Saucer featuring the work of Hashel Al Lamki.

The collection of work explores themes of separation and individualism, forcing us to confront the idea that the identity of ‘the cup’ can be understood as distinct from ‘the saucer’.

And there’s a whole new programme of exhibitions currently being put together, the details for which we’ll find out soon.

Faisal Al Hassan, Head of Warehouse421 said: “We are excited to be welcoming our beloved community back to Warehouse421 soon.”

“We are working hard to set up an environment where physical distancing plays a major role in how we gather together to enjoy the upcoming program.”

“The new spaces within the centre will facilitate an environment of creative production and inspiration.”

Images: Provided