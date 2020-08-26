Sponsored: These new courses at the University of Wollongong Dubai will equip you with today’s most in-demand tech skills

Turn your passion for tech into a fulfilling career with the University of Wollongong Dubai’s (UOWD) three new undergraduate programs, launching this September.

In the UAE and around the world, companies are on the hunt for candidates with a technological mindset and the skills to back it up. UOWD’s new courses have been designed with exactly that in mind.

If you’re interested in joining the booming and fast-paced worlds of cyber security, big data or game and mobile development, here’s the lowdown on the type of careers you can look forward to once you graduate…

Cyber security

With a predicted market valuation reaching $400 billion by 2026, the demand for cyber security products and services is on the rise.

UOWD’s new Bachelor of Computer Science in Cyber Security degree, will turn you into you a specialist who can mitigate cyber security risks and respond to live attacks. Potential job roles include ethical hacker, network security engineer, forensic analyst and security architect.

Big data

The global big data market is forecasted to grow from USD 138.9 billion in 2020 to USD 229.4 billion by 2025.

During your studies on the Bachelor of Computer Science in Big Data program, you’ll explore the full potential of data in the digital age and gain all the tools you need to pursue a range of roles such as business intelligence engineer, data analyst, big data architect, and machine learning engineer.

Game and mobile development

The MENA region is a promising market for video game creators, with major players such as Tencent and Ubisoft establishing their regional head offices here in the UAE.

The new Bachelor of Computer Science in Game and Mobile Development program from UOWD will prepare you to pursue dynamic and exciting career paths such as mobile app developer, video game designer, programmer or animator.

