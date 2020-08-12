So many have been helped with this initiative…

Stop & Help is a UAE community initiative group formed in March with one clear objective: to match people in need with people who can help.

And Mango Tree Thai Bistro at Hilton Dubai The Walk has just joined hands with the local initiative and will be rewarding kind hearted givers with a complimentary lunch for the whole family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stop and Help (@stopandhelpdxb) on Aug 9, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

The set menu includes soft beverages good for two adults and two children.

You can claim your complimentary meal if you have pledged to help a family in need from Stop & Help between August 10 and 20.

The move is part of Hilton Dubai’s pay it forward and support your community initiative.

Want to get involved? Here’s how.

Head to this link here to register with Stop & Help if you wish to donate.

You can choose to help a family with groceries and baby essentials one-off, or you can choose to help a family for four weeks – the choice is yours.

Fill in your details such as name, contact number, area and the emirate you live in and which emirate that you are willing to support (if any).

After your submission, you will be sent the details of a family in need within 24 hours including instructions to ensure safety for both families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stop and Help (@stopandhelpdxb) on Jul 28, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

You will even receive communication back from the family, so you will know exactly how your kind act has impacted someone.

Since its inception, the initiative has grown, and there are now over 10,000 families in the registry that are receiving support from around 6,000 kind people.

Don’t forget to share the love on your social pages so others can be made aware of this wonderful initiative.

@stopandhelpdxb

