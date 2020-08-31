Calling all chocolate fans!

If you’ve just spent time in a chilly theatre or just showed off your cool skills at Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates, make North 28 your next pit stop to warm up as the restaurant has a new hot chocolate menu in collaboration with Mirzam Chocolate Makers.

You may be used to seeing just one option of hot chocolate on a beverage menu, but here, you’ll find four indulgent hot chocolate options to choose from.

The hot chocolate drinks here are created with chocolate lovers in mind with carefully chosen flavours and the finest quality ingredients. And it won’t break the bank as each hot chocolate only costs Dhs25.

What’s so special about Mirzam chocolate? Well, Mirzam is UAE’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker and their artisan chocolate is heavily influenced by the heritage and history of the UAE.

The signature hot chocolate is made using roasted raw cocoa beans which are grated into small pieces and steamed together with milk to create a thick, rich, hot chocolate.

Know someone who loves white chocolate? The white hot chocolate beverage here is made out of real white chocolate – meaning it has been made using only cocoa butter, milk and sugar. The sweet, creamy white hot chocolate is definitely one-of-a-kind and a great option if you’re looking for something new to try.

There’s even an option for vegans, so no one is left out. The vegan hot chocolate uses only two ingredients – cocoa beans and unrefined cane sugar and uses almond milk – possibly one of the most indulgent vegan hot chocolate you will find.

Fan of Arabic coffee? The Arabic hot chocolate is infused with cardamom and locally roasted coffee and is inspired by homegrown coffee (or Gahwa). It is made using Mirzam’s 62 per cent dark chocolate, so expect it to be bitter (and definitely don’t gulp it down.)

No matter what you pick, with paired views of Ski Dubai you’ll instantly be transported to the Swiss Alps. Plus, with winter soon approaching, we are sure that North 28 will sit somewhere at the top of our go-to spots.

Images: provided