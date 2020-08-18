Family time and delicious food in a great setting – what more can you ask for…

Fancy a classic Italian family lunch this weekend? Bice Ristorante at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has got you covered with its new summer offer.

Every Saturday, families can tuck into a home-style Italian sharing lunch priced at just Dhs149 for two and little ones under the age of 12 can dine for free.

For the cost, you will get three sharing courses including starters which will have you picking from insalata carpese – a simple Italian salad, made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, bresaola – air-dried, salted beef that has been aged two or three months, and more.

For the main course, Chef Davide presents an array of distinctive flavors and fine ingredients that characterize the cuisine of his home country. Dishes include classic beef lasagna, oven baked seabream and more.

To end your meal on a sweet note, there’s the restaurant’s signature tiramisu, together with a strawberry ice cream and the fruit salad.

Little ones can pick what they want to tuck into from the same menu or they can pick from items off the kids menu – the choice is up to them.

This delicious deal runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 5pm. It’s makes for a perfect way to end the weekend as you’ll be spending some much needed quality time with the family in Bice Ristorante’s elegant atmosphere before the busy work week begins once again.

Before you shuffle the family out the door however, do make a reservation on (04) 318 2319 to confirm a table, as the hotel is in line with the latest government regulations.

Bice Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, every Sat 12.30pm to 5pm, Dhs149 for two adult and children under the age of 12 can dine for free. Tel: (04) 318 2319. hilton.com

Images: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah