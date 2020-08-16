Is it happy hour’o clock yet?

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up after work, these happy hours will do just the trick. So, round up your colleagues or friends and head on to one of these five spots below post a stressful day in the office.

Here are five happy hours you can enjoy this week.

Claw BBQ

When: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 8pm. Friday and Saturday 12pm to 8pm.

American South-style restaurant, Claw BBQ has a happy hour with prices starting from just Dhs27. Pick from draught and bottled hops, house spirits and cocktails, along with red, white and rose grape. Over the weekend, enjoy happy hour from 12pm to 8pm with discounted prices on draught and bottled hops, house spirits, cocktails, and grape.

Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, happy hour Sun to Thur 4pm to 8pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 432 2300. clawbbq.com

The London Project

When: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 7pm.

This buzzing botanical restaurant in Bluewater’s Island, Dubai not only serves up a perfect view of the Dubai skyline, but they run a happy hour that’s perfect for post-work drinks. Prices for select beverages such as wine, signature cocktails, gins and hops will set you back just Dhs30. You can also pair your drinks with some delicious bites with costs starting from just Dhs35.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, happy hour Sun to Thur 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Tel: (04) 5808570. thelondonproject.com

H Bar

When: daily, 12pm to 1am

Not only does this chic and contemporary bar run a happy hour every day, it’s possibly one of the longest Happy Hour’s you can enjoy on Sheikh Zayed Road. Running all the way from noon to 1am the next day, this cool happy hour deal will see you enjoying a buy one get one free offer on selected beverages.

H Bar, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre roundabout, Dubai, happy hour daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Cafe Belge

When: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 8pm

Taking place in the stunning Cafe Belge in DIFC, this happy hour starts from 12pm and lasts 8 hours. You will be able to enjoy beverages for just Dhs40 with your selection ranging from grape, ale, and spirits. You’ll be able to sit back and relax amidst the chic ambiance while you take in the chilled evening vibes while catching up with your mates.

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, happy hour Sun to Wed 12pm to 8pm, Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Qube Sports Bar

When: Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 8pm, Thursday 12am to 2am (the following day)

There’s plenty going on throughout the week at Qube at the stunning Meydan Hotel, but for great savings – check out their happy hour running from Saturday to Thursday. Enjoy great deals on selected beverages with prices starting from just Dhs30 for beverages such as draught, spirits and wines. Additionally, you can enjoy a cool 20 per cent off the food menu.

Qube, The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan St, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, happy hour Sun to Wed 12pm to 8pm, Thur 12am to 2am (following day), Tel: (04) 381 3780. themeydanhotel.com

Images: provided