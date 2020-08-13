The project will provide training to people from around the world…

A new initiative announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai will give training to one million medics around the world.

In a Tweet, the Dubai ruler announced that the UAE would work with 140 experts and 67 training and academic institutions. The health initiative is ‘part of the UAE’s international responsibility to support the global medical sector’.

بمتابعة أخي الشيخ سيف بن زايد أطلقت دولة الامارات اليوم مبادرة صحية لتوفير تدريب تخصصي في المجال الطبي والإسعاف لمليون شخص حول العالم عن بعد.. بالشراكة مع ١٤٠ خبيرا و٦٧ جهة تدريبية وأكاديمية حول العالم .. جزء من مسئولية الامارات الدولية لدعم القطاع الطبي العالمي — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 12, 2020

HH Sheikh Mohammed also said that the project was in collaboration with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The programme will train people around the world with specialised training in the medical and ambulance field. The move aims to support the health sector around the world by offering expert knowledge to those who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to access it.

HH Sheikh Mohammed has placed a strong focus on the health sector of late, after launching the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Medical Research.

أطلقنا مركز محمد بن راشد للأبحاث الطبية .. بقيمة إجمالية 300 مليون درهم .. سيركز المركز على أبحاث الأمراض السارية بالدولة بالاضافة للأبحاث حول كوفيد ١٩ .. نحن بحاجة لمراكز بحثية طبية تتناسب مع طبيعة تركيبة المجتمع في بلادنا pic.twitter.com/J7FAaBuMHL — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 11, 2020



The new center will focus on research on communicable diseases in the United Arab Emirates in addition to research on Covid-19. The state-of-the-art facility cost Dhs300 million to build.

Image: Twitter