Are you craving a pizza but set yourself some healthy eating goals this month? If the answer is yes, don’t worry as we know of just the thing for you. Enter Pinsanity, the healthier pizza alternative, with light and fluffy pinsas priced at just Dhs20 throughout August.

Whether you’re looking to jazz up your work lunch or just can’t be bothered to cook dinner, just order a pinsa through Pinsanity’s website to snap up your Dhs20 meal. The offer is available from now until August 31, so make sure to avail the deal ‘whilst it’s hot’.

So what is a ‘pinsa’? It’s oval shaped, making it different from its round pizza counterpart. The recipe came from Roman times, and the dough is made out of light cereals and water, meaning the calorie count is distinctly lower than regular pizzas.

The pinsas are baked in a wood-fired oven and are crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. Popular flavours include the Brrrrrrata, with classic Italian burrata, fresh basil and baked on a tomato sauce base or theTruffle Snuffle – a cheese-lover’s dream with fresh black truffle shavings, Italian buffalo mozzarella and parmesan.

More simple (but no less delicious) options include the Pepperoni Doctor – a pinsa loaded with pepperoni, the Apollo, with spicy chicken and peppers or a classic margherita. There are some fabulous vegetarian and vegan options too.

For those with a sweet tooth, try the ‘Nutjob’ – a dessert made with crushed hazelnuts, ricotta and Nutella generously spread over a wood-fired pinsa. Alternatively, there’s a large cookie loaded with rich, creamy chocolate that we have our eyes on.

Insanity delivers to locations all over Dubai, from the Palm Jumeirah to Downtown Dubai and everywhere in between.

Dhs20 pinsas available until August 31. tastepinsanity.com

