In these unsettling times, self-care is key…

In the midst of all the stress and uncertainty of this year, you’d be forgiven for forgetting to indulge in a spot of self-care. But now that Dubai spas are open and almost back to normal, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself again.

We went to see how The Spa at Palazzo Versace Hotel has implemented the new safety measures, and if this impacts the overall experience.

On first glance the reception appears as you’d expect, although the perspex screen separating us and the welcome host takes a few seconds for us to notice. The spa manager takes us through to the changing area, pointing out that the indoor plunge pool is still out-of-use for the time being.

The spa itself has a more modern and sophisticated design than the rest of the regal-style hotel. In place of marble mosaic tiles and Grecian pillars, there’s black flooring juxtaposed with white paneled walls and low-level lighting.

It seems as though we’re the only guests in the spa, although it was a mid-day, mid-week appointment so this is to be expected. We opted for the Haute Couture facial as we were enticed by the customisable element to the treatment.

The facial involves a wide variety of specialist techniques and products which could be daunting to a novice like us, but the expert therapist carefully explained each step beforehand.

We felt totally relaxed as our face was cleansed, exfoliated, steamed, massaged and moisturised in exactly the way it needed to be. To say we came out feeling like a new person would be an understatement.

Unfortunately the relaxation area is still off-limits so we enjoyed a freshly brewed camomile tea from the changing room post-treatment. Despite a slightly altered experience to that of the past, we definitely achieved the level of pampering we’d hoped for on arrival.

The Spa, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, 12pm to 9pm daily, treatments from Dhs350. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae