Brunch is taking to the seas…

If your weekends are all about brunching, why not step it up a notch and take it to the seas? Two popular yachts brunches have changed their timings to the evenings, and they’re taking place aboard the Dutch Oriental Mega Yacht, or the Lotus Mega Yacht, as you might know it.

The name of the game is the ‘DXSEA Night Brunch’, which promises you unlimited drinks, dining and a night full of entertainment. It will take place every Friday and Saturday, from 8pm to 11pm, so you can take in the bright lights of the big city as you delve into brunch.

The yacht will depart from Dubai Marina, but don’t fear about the heat of the Dubai summer – the yacht is fully air conditioned, with an on-board bar, lounge and night club. There’s even a pool to take a dip in, if you really need to cool off.

It’s priced at Dhs299 inclusive of house beverages. On Fridays, Emirates and Etihad crew, as well as ladies, teachers and nurses can join for Dhs199. On Saturdays, Emirates and Etihad crew entry is priced at Dhs149, and it’s Dhs199 still for ladies, teachers and nurses.

You’ll need to book a table, which are available at a minimum of two people and a maximum of 6. Social distancing will be observed at all times, meaning you’ll even get your own private waiter to serve food and drinks to your table.

Food will be served from an array of live cooking stations, boasting international cuisine from around the world, so every taste will be catered to. The house beverages package includes beers, wines and spirits, so take your pick as you set sail.

Make sure you dress to impress to get that Insta-worthy shot with the glittering backdrop of the Dubai skyline as the mega yacht sails around the Dubai seas…

DXSEA Night Brunch, Lotus Mega Yacht, Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 house package. candypants.events

Images: Social