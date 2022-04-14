Going out doesn’t mean breaking the bank…

In the current climate, many of us may be feeling a little pull on the purse-strings of late. If you want to go out and socialise but not fear the impact on your bank account, there are some great dining deals to be found in Dubai.

We’ve rounded up some top Dubai dining deals for Dhs99 or under…

Breakfast

Circle Cafe



What: All-you-can-eat Dhs69

Circle Cafe is one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots thanks to its incredible wallet-friendly deal. For Dhs69, you can enjoy unlimited breakfast dishes from a wide range of options plus a coffee of your choice. Pick from a cheese toastie, Nutella pancakes, shakshouka, avocado on toast, eggs any style and so much more. Who wants to choose when you could have it unlimited?

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 5pm, Dhs69 adults. circle-cafe.com/locations

Ella’s Eatery

What: All-you-can-eat for Dhs75

Palm Jumeirah’s pretty neighbourhood cafe, Ella’s Eatery, offers a tempting breakfast deal every single day. For Dhs75, you’ll be able to feast on over 18 different dishes, including beetroot avocado toast, blueberry pancakes, truffle scrambled eggs and so much more. You’ll also get a tea, coffee or juice to enjoy with your food. If you have a little one, they can enjoy the same deal for Dhs32, with dishes such as eggs and soldiers, blueberry pancakes, mini egg muffin and an ice-lolly.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Views East (same slip road as Club Vista Mare), Palm Jumeirah, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 12pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Bounty Beets

What: One sweet dish, one savoury dish and one beverage for Dhs99 (weekdays).

Popular (and very Instagrammable) cafe Bounty Beets has a stellar breakfast deal that will likely draw you back time and time again. We vote for sitting out in the leafy garden as you tuck in to your choice ofone sweet dish, one savoury dish and one beverage for Dhs99, valid Monday to Friday.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Monday to Friday 8am to 12pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

Boardwalk

What: Main dish, dessert, orange juice and coffee for Dhs98

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 1pm and for Dhs98, you’ll get a choice of main dish from the likes of avocado toast or caramelized onion French toast, a glass of orange juice, plus a special dessert with a cup of coffee. Get free-flowing mimosas for an extra Dhs98 if you’re feeling fancy.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, 11.30am to 1pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Sikka

What: Dhs95 for two people

If a traditional Arabic breakfast is your thing, check out a Sikka Cafe at Sikka La Mer, City Walk or Al Khawaneej. Choose options from a special set menu or the a la carte menu, which has dishes with Arabic, Indian and Persian flavours. There’s also unlimited Karak Chai or Suleimani.

Sikka, Sikka La Mer, City Walk or Al Khawaneej, Dubai, 8am to 3pm. @sikkadubai

Lunch offers

Beau Rivage Bistro

What: Two-course menu for Dhs89.

Looking to grab a quick lunch in Business Bay? At Beau Rivage you can enjoy a French-Mediterranean starter and a main for Dhs89 every day through the week from 12pm to 4pm.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, 12pm to 4pm weekdays, Dhs89. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

Boca

What: Two-course Friday lunch for Dhs95

Drawing from its roots, Boca serves up a ‘menu del dia’, or menu of the day, for Dhs95 every Friday. Enjoy a long leisurely Friday lunch from 12pm to 5pm, and pick two-courses from a selection that includes beetroot tartare, chicken salad, smoked cauliflower risotto and black tagliatelle pasta.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 5pm, Friday, Dhs95. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

What: Five-course lunch menu for Dhs99

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough where you can enjoy an indulgent vegan-inclusive five-course feast including soups and street grills and other popular Indian delights. The meal will cost you just Dhs99.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Café Isan

What: Three-course lunch for Dhs89

This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co

Ciao Bella What: Buffet lunch for Dhs69 Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to reenergize during lunch hour. Takeaway options for Dhs49 include a salad, soup and hot dish. Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Ground floor, Dubai, Mon to Fri, Dhs69. Tel: (0)567 84 7170. mediaonehotel.com Hunter & Barrel What: Weekday business lunch for Dhs85 Whether catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person. Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae

Lo+Cale

What: Two-course business lunch for Dhs59, three-course business lunch for Dhs69

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Lah Lah What: Two-course lunch for Dhs70, three-course lunch for Dhs80. Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a weekday business lunch in Dubai. There’s chicken satay, vegetable spring roll, Shanghai noodles, and more. A two course meal will cost you Dhs70 and the three course meal is Dhs80. Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com Tandoori Tina What: ‘Thali’ style express lunch for Dhs85 British-Indian Restaurant, Tandoori Tina at One Central, Dubai offers up an express lunch ‘thali’ style. What is thali? It’s basically a plate with a selection of various dishes served in smaller bowls. The four-course meal (starter, main, dessert and side) will cost you Dhs85 per person and you’ll also get naan (Indian bread) to sop up all that gravy. Dishes include Indian spiced scotch eggs, shepherd’s pie with stilton gravy and Bombay Jersey Royal Potatoes. Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandooritina The Rose & Crown What: Main course and a soft drink for Dhs59 The Atrium’s cozy British venue is offering a business lunch menu along with a selection of teas, coffees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 3pm. For just Dhs59, you can choose a main dish of your choice from the special business lunch menu along with a soft beverage for only AED 59. Options include fish and chips, grilled chicken BBQ with yellow rice, The Rose & Crown Burger and more. The chef can customize options for vegan and vegetarian guests on request. The Rose & Crowne, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 1pm to 3pm, Dhs59 for one main dish and soft drink, Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com Weslodge Saloon City Walk What: Two-course lunch for Dhs85 (weekdays) For just Dhs85, you can tuck into two courses (a starter or main, or a main and dessert) at the newly opened Weslodge Saloon City Walk. There’s plenty to choose from including crab cakes, tacos cabrito, a Weslodge chop salad and risotto, Southern fried chicken and more. The deal is valid on weekdays only. City Walk Residential Building 3A, City Walk, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person, Tel: (0)4 350 9230. @weslodgedubai

Dinner offers

Friday Fajita Night at Zoco

What: Fajitas and a beverage for Dhs99

If you’ve got that craving for fajitas, head to Zoco on Friday for ‘Fajita Friday’. Choose from chicken, beef or vegetarian fajitas served with sour cream, cheese and guacamole, plus a side of your choice and a beverage for Dhs99.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Cheese night at Grapeskin

What: Cheese platter and three beverages from Dhs85

Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ at the cool Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen which runs every day from 4pm to 12am. Enjoy three glasses of wine paired with a fine selection of cheese including camembert, gruyere, brie and more. It’s Dhs85 for 50ml, Dhs180 for 125ml and Dhs225 for 185ml.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, daily 4pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Burger and a beverage at Cargo

What: Burger and a beverage for Dhs90

During Cargo’s happy hour, from 4pm to 8pm daily, you can order a Cargo burger with slaw, tempura and onions and cheese, plus a selected beer for Dhs90.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat to Thu, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. @cargodubai

Pizza or a burger and a beverage at Garden on 8

What: Pizza and a beverage for Dhs99

For an evening spent feeling like you’re in an English pub garden, visit Garden on 8 in Dubai’s Media One Hotel. Every day from 4pm, you can tuck into one of their delicious pizzas and wash it down with a selected beer for Dhs99. On Tuesdays, a burger and a drink is Dhs99 from 6pm onwards.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm until late. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Burger and a beverage at McGettigan’s

What: Burger and a beverage for Dhs99

Top neighborhood sports bars, McGettigan’s offer a burger and beer special every single day for Dhs99. There are lots of popular beers included in the deal. You’ll often catch the latest sports games whilst you’re there or even some live music. You’ll find branches in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Downtown.

McGettigans, JLT, Souk Madinat, World Trade Center and JBR, daily, Dhs99. mcgettigans.com

Sunday roast at Tap House

What: Roast dinner and a glass of wine for Dhs99, Sundays

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

