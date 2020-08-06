Hops for Hops offers a free pint voucher for every case of beer purchased…

UAE alcohol retailer African + Eastern has launched a new promotion which offers a redeemable voucher for every six-pack of beer purchased in store. The voucher entitles the customer to a free pint of selected hops in one of 100 participating venues.

Anyone who purchases a case of selected beer and cider brands in store will receive a voucher which correlates to a participating venue. The full list of venues can be found on the promotion’s dedicated website.

Food and beverage outlets are located across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one in Al Ain. Exciting participants include DIFC’s Capital Club, Lucky Voice, Barasti, Atelier M, The London Project, Stars N Bars, McGettigan’s, Cargo, Lah Lah and more.

The promotion is running until the end of August, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to make the most of the offer. Of course, all participants must be of legal drinking age to enter or redeem the promotion.

Customers in Abu Dhabi or Dubai must purchase a six-pack to redeem their voucher, and can receive multiple vouchers for multiple packs (or 4 vouchers for one case). However customers in Northern Emirates (RAK Cellars and Fujairah Cellars) will need to purchase a 24-bottle case.

Vouchers are brand specific, so you will receive a voucher for a free pint of the same participating brand of beer that you purchase in store. For more information and all of the terms and conditions of the promotion, check out hopsforhops.com.

