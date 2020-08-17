If we have to wear one, why not make the most of it?

Like it or not, wearing a face mask in public will likely be the norm for quite some time. At this point, it’s not only recommended by most experts to help contain the spread of coronavirus, but it’s mandated here in the UAE. And, sure, they may be a bit cumbersome, but if we you have to wear one, why not make the most of it?

So, if you’ve been meaning to pick up some slightly ‘cooler’ mask options to help make your socially responsible precautions a little more entertaining and expressive, check out these slick options…

Polaroid (everyday face shield)

Made of a transparent wraparound shield covering your eyes, this mighty face shield is serving us welder vibes as if we’re starring in our own version of Flashdance. It’s easy to slip on and off thanks to the comfortable adjustable elastic band emblazoned with the rainbow Polaroid logo. The new Stay Safe collection is available in optical stores across the UAE.

Neon Starfish (mask for kids)

These adorable little double-layered, reusable masks are handmade using fabric cut-offs and come with an adjustable toggle to ensure they fit nicely. There are over 40 prints and colours to choose from, with pocket options available to insert a medical mask.

Face shield DXB (fancy shield)

This mask’s design is best described as “party in the front, business in the back” thanks to the silver and chrome eye covering that gives it a futuristic appearance. Beneath that, though, is a legit shield that covers your entire face and is reusable, washable, and anti fog. Founded by make up artist Samira Olfat initially to help protect all her students and makeup artists, the brand now has its own pop-up store has just opened at Mall of the Emirates opposite Carrefour.

NU mask (satin masks and chains)

Masks are not a fashion accessory, but they do take up a fair amount of space on your face, so it’s not surprising that people are looking for aesthetically pleasing ones. Enter NU mask, a new online UAE business that sells satin and sequin options. These non-medical options come in a variety of colours from olive to leopard print. There’s even the option to accessorise with a mask chain.

Fine Guard Sport (activewear)

If you’re looking for a mask that looks good, keeps you and others around you protected, and is comfortable to wear while you’re working out (or, just generally living your active, sweaty life this summer), try Fine Guard Sport. Made of breathable, lightweight material, and equipped with a velcro fastening system, it’s the only mask that has been endorsed by Olympians, therefore perfect for plebeians.

