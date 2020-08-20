If you’ve missed partying to the biggest and best urban tunes, this is the event for you…

While Meydan’s super-club, White Dubai, remains closed for the time being, its popular Saturday night party has had enough of staying at home. The hip-hop and R&B night will be relocating to a new venue, for one night only this weekend.

On Saturday August 28, URBN will be taking over La Mezcaleria in DIFC. The day-to-night event will kick off with a brunch from 1pm to 5pm, followed by an after-brunch party, before URBN after-dark kicks off at 8pm.

Expect all of the same epic tunes, hosted by DJ Moky and DJ Charlesy, as well as the same great atmosphere – just in a more socially distant setting at La Mezcaleria.

The brunch is priced at Dhs190 for food only, Dhs250 for food with wine and beer, the regular bar will cost you Dhs350, or add on Dhs50 for a premium package, taking it to Dhs400.

For after-brunch there’s a three hour package running between 5pm and 8pm. For wine and beer its Dhs150, the regular bar will be Dhs230 and the premium bar is priced at Dhs300.

If you want to stay for the brunch and after brunch, you can get a combo deal. Between 1pm and 8pm its Dhs350 for wine and beer, Dhs500 for the regular bar and Dhs600 for the premium package.

Just want to join for the after-dark part? The entrance price will be Dhs110 for ladies and Dhs195 for guys.

URBN Takeover, La Mezcaleria, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Saturday August 28, 1pm to 12.30am from Dhs110. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb