Getting ready and unexpectedly run out of your favourite beauty products? Don’t have time to go to the mall? Well, now there’s no reason to worry as app-delivery service, Instashop, is now delivering cosmetics from some top brands.

That’s right, alongside ordering your necessities that you forgot in the food shop, like bread, milk and vegetables, you can now order makeup products from Italian beauty brand, KIKO Milano, as well as NYX Professional Makeup, which hails from America.

KIKO Milano products can be delivered to your door from the store at Mall of The Emirates. Choose from the entire range of lipsticks, lipliners, concealers and foundations, beauty tools and accessories, facial care, makeup removers and so much more.

NYX Professional Makeup will be delivered to you from the store at Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. Order concealers, foundations, mascaras, false lashes and glue, facial care, makeup palettes, glitters, paints, tools and accessories and loads more.

Instashop launched in Dubai back in 2015 and has been providing the residents of Dubai, and other locations across the Middle East, with their every day essentials via the quick and easy app. It started out as grocery products and has fast expanded to include pharmacies, pet shops, butchers and much more.

It was just announced that Instashop brand has recently been acquired for 360 million US dollars (Dhs1.3 billion) by German food delivery group, Delivery Hero. Instashop currently delivers essentials to customers across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon.

Delivery Hero’s chief executive, Niklas Östberg, said: ‘Delivery Hero would seek to expand the number of countries in which InstaShop operates’.

