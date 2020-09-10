Wednesday means we can start thinking about the weekend…

It’s getting to that time again when you can start planning for the upcoming weekend. There’s plenty going on in Dubai this weekend, from new bar and restaurant launches, to keeping fit and even celebrating Christmas early…

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Wednesday, September 16

1. Celebrate International Guacamole Day

Love your guacamole? Well, today is the day for you as it’s apparently International Guacamole Day, as well as Mexican Independence Day. Visit stunning Mexican restaurant Tulum in Dubai Mall and enjoy free tortilla chips and guacamole with any food order. The restaurant offers those dreamy fountain views. Let’s guac about it…

Tulum, 4th Floor, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, 9.30am to 1am. Tel: (04) 514 0135. tulum.ae

Thursday, September 17

2. Ultra-cool new bar and restaurant Baby Q is opening its doors

Brand new bar and restaurant Baby Q is opening on the 43rd floor of Media One Hotel in Dubai’s Media City and it looks amazing. Doors open to the public at 10.30pm on Thursday, September 17. You’ll find plush interiors of pink and green, cool artwork on the walls, and of course, those famous views from the 43rd floor of Media One tower.

BABY Q, Q43, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, opening September, 17 at 10.30pm.

3. Check out this tropical new bar

There’s a brand new Caribbean restaurant opening at Club Vista Mare this weekend. On Thursday September 17, Palm Bay will open, replacing lively haunt Ras Beach Vibes, promising authentic Caribbean food, fruity cocktails and hot weekday deals. Instagrammable opportunities can be found around every corner, with bright neon signs crafted into quotes and graffiti artwork created by local artists adorn the walls.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm until late, opens Thurs Sept 17. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

4. Go to a cheese and wine night

If you feel like sweet dreams are made of cheese, we’re betting you’ll love a cheese and wine night. Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10pm, with two-hour slots available. For Dhs199, you get a cheese board with unlimited reds and whites for two hours, served alongside live music.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10pm, two hour slots available. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com.

Friday, September 18

5. Celebrate Christmas early

On Friday September 18, Hillhouse Brasserie will be hosting a Christmas Countdown brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Like any good festive feast, the meal will kick off with traditional starters of duck paté, prawn cocktails, and a turkey, chestnut and cranberry salad. Due to popular demand, the brunch is being doubled up, and an evening brunch of the same type will run from 6pm to 9pm.

Christmas Countdown at Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sept 16 to 19. Hillhouse Brasserie brunch, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs325 with house drinks and cocktails, Dhs95 for children, under fours free. makeitadecembertoremember.com

6. Get fit with free fitness classes

Dubai Sports Council has announced plans for a four-day fitness activation for all UAE residents. ‘Fitness 4 EveryBody’ will offer free access to many of the country’s fitness facilities between September 17 and 20. More than 20 fitness facilities in over 60 locations are offering gym access and classes (both online and in person) for free, with no catch. There’s really no better time to try that fitness class you’ve always wondered about.

fitness4everybody.ae

7. Check out a brunch with amazing Burj Khalifa views

Living in Dubai means that, more often than not, you’re pretty much guaranteed some amazing views. The Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop, Burj Khalifa, is back, to give you some incredible vistas of the surroundings, plus the Burj Khalifa towering above. Tuck into light salads, hot and cold starters, fresh-from-the-grill meat, seafood and more.

Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, every Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft drinks, Dhs295 for house drinks, for children ages 7 to 12 Dhs110, under 6s free. Tel: (0)4 888 3900. burjkhalifa.ae

Saturday, September 19

8. Try a tasty new burger

If your favorite thing to do on a Saturday involves copious amount of Netflix and some quality time with your sofa, a tasty treat is a match made in heaven. One such treat is the Truffle Burger, that’s just launched at Ugly Burger. Loaded with luxury truffle, cheese and more, this is a cheat meal you won’t regret, and it’s Dhs45.

order.chatfood.io

9. Take to the water on a paddle-board

For a wonderful way to start the day, why not try paddle boarding? To do so with an epic backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, head to the beach at Dukes, The Palm, where you can rent a board for one hour, priced at Dhs99. Hydrosports, the provider, also offers a number of other watersports activities such as kayaking, waterskiing and lots more.

hydro-watersports.com

10. Tuck into unlimited wings

If a big ‘ol plate of chicken wings floats your boat, we know just where you should go this weekend. UBK, the British pub-style casual hangout, offers unlimited wings plus unlimited selected drinks for Dhs145 every Saturday. They’re spicy, tangy, and served with delicious sriracha or BBQ sauce.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: 04 438 0000. movenpick.com

