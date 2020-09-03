Reinvent your balcony or spice up your wardrobe…

We’ve all been at that point where we feel our wardrobes or homes could do with a fresh new look or a complete overhaul. Fortunately there are a number of Dubai stylists at the ready to help you do just that.

From bi-monthly subscription boxes to jazz up your beach look or an amazing company revamping your balcony space, here’s our pick of three great stylists for your balcony, wardrobe and beach bag.

Bespoke Balconies

When it comes to furnishing your home, we bet you thought there wasn’t really much you could do with your balcony. Think again. Enter Bespoke Balconies DXB which is helping people all over the city to transform their outdoor spaces into a relaxing oasis, using wooden palettes, soft furnishings and cute accessories. As the name of the company suggests, the designs are bespoke and are created according to your taste. Just take a look at the Bespoke Balconies DXB Instagram page, and we guarantee you’ll want in.

Beach Box UAE

Living in Dubai means we have an abundance of incredible beaches, pools and beach clubs on our doorstep, which often makes us want to up our game when it comes to our beach styling. Fortunately, new subscription box service, Beach Box UAE takes all the hard work away for you, with their bi-monthly beach box which is delivered to your door. The items are a surprise each month, but include a bikini or swimsuit, beach-worthy accessories, skin and beauty products and lots more.

Wear. That. Now

Struggle to put an outfit together, or just want a new look in your style? Wear. That. Now. is the stylist service that will help you do just that. Take a style quiz online, and receive a personal box of fashion items, picked by a stylist, delivered to your home. The brand prides itself on putting together some amazing looks that will suit your shape and style.

