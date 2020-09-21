The great outdoors is calling our name…

One of Dubai’s most popular markets, The Ripe Market, will be launching its winter season with an outdoor market from October 16. You’ll find it at Academy Park in Umm Sequim every weekend throughout winter.

Every Friday from 9am to 7pm and every Saturday from 10am to 7pm, The Ripe Market will be showcasing a selection of Dubai’s best retail, food trucks and entertainment until May 1, 2021.

Featuring a huge number of homegrown and local brands, The Ripe Market places a large focus on supporting local SME businesses, in partnership with the Dubai Police.

This season you can expect a dedicate local farmers market, hosting six to eight farmers per week. You’ll be able to find organic, non-organic, hydroponic produce and more, at great affordable prices.

If you’re searching for the perfect, unique gift then you should check out the community of makers and merchants. You’ll find everything from organic skincare to handcrafted leather bags, homemade jewellery and more.

Dubai Police will also be hosting a range of activations, from supercar shows, marching band, pony rides, community talks, safety demonstrations and their mascot, Mansour.

Sport lovers have plenty to get involved with too, in collaboration with Just Play. The Ripe Market will have football pitches, paddle tennis courts, basketball courts and a host of fitness classes, seven days per week – including free yoga every weekend.

For the foodies, there will be stalls from Boston Lane, Projecto Acai, Dickey’s BBQ Pit, The Burger Stop and many more. There will also be an Exotic Plant Souq, arts and crafts, open mic nights and live music from Dubai Music.

The Ripe Market, Academic Park, Umm Sequeim, Fri 9am to 7pm, Sat 10am to 7pm, Oct 16 to May 1. @ripemarket