Eight different ways to eat, drink and be merry this weekend…

What’s your flavour? Are we talking international mix? A little Americana? Something from East? Europe meats? Do you like it spicy? Salty? Sweet? Are you strictly veggie? vegan? Is gluten your kryptonite? Got a fussy family member?

We got options.

Chef’s Brunch @ Giornotte Restaurant

Here the focus is on using the venue’s top drawer kitchen talent to create a blend of fine dining flavours. This truly is a United Nations of the brunching world, with live cooking stations and something to carry a flag from almost every continent on earth. Shhh continents have flags.

Giornotte Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs299, house Dhs399, bubbles Dhs599. Tel: (02) 818 8888

De’Vine’ table brunch 2.0 @ Market Kitchen

Who doesn’t love a good 2.0? Like 1.0 but updated, improved and a bunch of bugs fixed. Not that there were many before, at this popular, unbelievably good value market-to-table banquet. To ensure demand is met and capacity is kept to regulation numbers, yhere are three separate (three and a half-hour-long) seatings between 12.30pm and 5pm.

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, soft package Dhs150, house Dhs250, bubbles Dhs350, premium bubbles Dhs450. Tel: (800) 101101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Oak Room

Oak Room is strolling back into our lives with an extra level of swagger thanks to the announcement of a new brunch at the venue. Starting at just Dhs195 for the soft package the experience will be an unashamed celebration of modern British culinary excellence. Taking place over the course of three hours every Friday, with a guest’s preferred slot between noon and 5pm. Enjoy signature starters such as the popular Sourdough and Marmite Butter, a selection of meaty mains and gourmet sides follow, with an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish the affair. You can raise the steaks (sorry) yet further with a level-up on your main course for just Dhs100, this unlocks orders of Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ or Split Grilled Lobster as your main course.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, brunch available Friday for three hours between noon and 5pm, normal opening hours 6pm to midnight Thursday and Friday, soft Dhs195, house Dhs365, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Hog fest 2.0 @ Pj O’Reilly’s

A fiesta of Western flavours, ribs, burgers, calamari, fish, chips, and more set to a backdrop of sun, fun and banging tunes.

Pj O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Friday 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs 199. Tel: (02) 695 0515

Porters

Porters’ popular Friday feast returns with a 12.30pm to 4pm slot, and take the traditional form of a grand buffet. It will feature such submarinal morsels as prawns and oysters alonside a treasure trove of other fresh seafood. Porters knows that ‘it’s just not cricket’ to hold a brunch in a British pub, without handing centre stage over to jus-y joints of roasted meat. The carvery here includes rack of lamb, plump roast chicken and thick tranches of premium beef, accompanied by a selection of sauces and sides. The dessert collection is a roll call of classic crowd-pleasers. They’ve got cheesecake, chocolate brownie, tiramisu, profiteroles and more.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, next to Al Wahda Mall, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs225, house Dhs265. Tel: (02) 495 3936, millenniumhotels.com

Ratpack Supper Club @ Stratos

You know Stratos? That rotating restaurant at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, a real classy joint. So it’s no surprise they’ve picked a classy theme for their Friday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want a-more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist (appropriate for a revolving restau) on supper club staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Friday 6pm to 9pm, 7pm to 10pm, or 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490

Li Jiang

This one is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean Barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, soft package Dhs215, house Dhs340, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 818 8888,

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

The famous ‘Brunch in the Clouds’ dining adventure is back in Abu Dhabi this weekend (it’s held on the first and third Friday of every month). Hosted 220 metres up the iconic Nation Tower, and with sprawling vistas of the Arabian Gulf and city skyline, this could be the best brunch view in Abu Dhabi. The dining isn’t too shabby either. An international set menu, with an abundance of fresh, fancy seafood, is served directly to your table.