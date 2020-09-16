Get licensed tipples delivered to your house sans fee with African + Eastern…

African + Eastern is offering free delivery on all orders of their range of adult beverages over Dhs100, for a limited time only.

Or pay just Dhs20 if your order is less than Dhs100 (it’s normally Dhs30).

And they’ll even deliver the next day if you order before noon.

Just jump on to the new africaneasternauh.com website, log in or create an account if you don’t have one, and you can start ordering straight away.

The service was set up earlier this year, when pandemic restrictions meant that people weren’t able to leave their homes.

The brand offers a 100 per cent guarantee that their products are genuine. No bathtub hooch, no moonshine, just premium brands at affordable prices, legally delivered, to your door.

Order at: africaneasternauh.com