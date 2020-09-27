It comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the city…

In the latest updates on regulations in Dubai to combat the spread of COVID-19, it has been announced that all entertainment activities in the city are now to conclude by 1am.

The news was announced via a circular that was issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), on Thursday, September 24, with the new rules coming into effect that day.

The circular was issued to all hotel establishments, venues, events, conferences, organisers and retailers in Dubai. It comes in response to a considerable rise in COVID-19 cases in the UAE over the past week.

As well as all entertainment activities ending by 1am sharp, the circular also outlined that hotel establishments should suspend the provision of food and beverage services after 3am.

The only exception to this is delivery and room services.

On the day the circular had been issued (Thursday, September 24) the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 in the UAE.

Wearing face masks is mandatory in the UAE, and those who are found in violation of the rules could face a fine of up to Dhs3,000. The same goes for not adhering to social distancing.

You can find a full and updated list of penalties for not following the rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 here.

