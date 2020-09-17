Just in time for the cooler season…

If you’ve missed the ever-bustling Dubai’s arts and culture district in Al Quoz, we have great news. Alserkal Avenue is back and they are kicking off a fresh new season with Alserkal Lates.

Starting on Saturday September 19, the offbeat art space has announced that their galleries will be open from 10am to 10pm, ensuring visitors plenty of time to go and explore the several new exhibitions.

Participating galleries include Lawrie Shabibi, Grey Noise, Zawyeh Gallery, Green Art Gallery, 1×1 Art Gallery, Gulf Photo Plus, Ishara Art Foundation, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, SVENM, Showcase, Ayyam Gallery, CHI-KA, Carbon 12, and Elmarsa Gallery, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Alserkal Arts Foundation exhibition, New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives will also open during this day and is one you shouldn’t miss.

According to the Alserkal website, Melehi is widely regarded as a major figure of postcolonial Moroccan art and of transnational modernism.

The exhibition is curated by Morad Montazami and Madeleine de Colnet and the exhibition tells the story of the radical Casablanca Art School. It will retrace Melehi’s career chronologically—from the 1950s to the 1980s – as well as including some of the artist’s contemporary works.

Vilma Jurkute, Director of Alserkal states, ‘Alserkal Arts Foundation is honoured to present this major survey of Melehi’s work, and the Casablanca Art School. We hope that the extensive documentation of his work will initiate new research and further historical discourse beyond regional geographies, resonating with our academic communities here.’

However, if you can’t make it on opening day, the show runs until Saturday October 10 from 10am to 7pm in Concrete. It will be closed every Friday.

However, keeping in mind that many are still staying at home, Alserkal Avenue will also be hosting engaging interviews on their website on alserkal.online and on their Instagram channel here, so people can engage virtually.

Alserkal Avenu, street 8, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (04) 333 3464. alserkalavenue.ae

Images: Alserkal Avenue