There’s a chance to win a chefs jacket, signed by Gordon Ramsay…

Heading out for a date night or a catch up with friends this Thursday night? In search of a great new dinner concept to introduce them to? Hell’s Kitchen Dubai, launched by celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, has just launched two brilliant new themed set menus to try.

Named ‘Battle of the Menus’, you can decide between the red or blue three-course menus. For the carnivores amongst us, we bet you’ll opt for the red, with wagyu meatballs, HK hot wings or the signature beef wellington, plus a selection of desserts like honeycomb cheesecake or apple crumble.

For the seafood lovers, you’ll be swimming with the blue menu. Tuck into pan-seared scallops and crispy skin salmon and saffron risotto, followed by your choice of dessert from salted pecan molten chocolate square or strawberries and cream Eton Mess.

The three-course set menus are available at the contemporary restaurant from 6pm every Thursday evening. Without drinks, it’s priced at Dhs295, however, you can add three house drinks for an extra Dhs100, with the price being Dhs395.

The hit TV series of Hell’s Kitchen was successful both in the UK and the USA, which sees 12 to 20 chefs competing to take a Head Chef role at a restaurant. Traditionally, Gordon Ramsay splits the participants into red and blue teams, before they undertake a number of cooking challenges.

For a chance to win the signed Gordon Ramsay chef jacket, you simply have to go and check out the new menus. You’ll be given a competition entry card. The winning card will be chosen at the end of the month, where it will be shared on @hellskitchendubai.

If you want an extra chance to win, you can enter the competition once more by posting your ‘best Hell’s Kitchen’ picture on Instagram and tagging the restaurant.

Hell’s Kitchen Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Thursdays from 6pm, from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

Images: Provided