You might have seen teasers of a new pool concept named ‘New DXB Pool’, and we can now reveal what it will be. A brand new rooftop pool, Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, is opening on Friday, October 9, and the new ‘urban oasis’ looks set to bring Bali, Tulum and Miami to Dubai.

The hot new venue is brought to you by huge event players, Candypants, and the team behind Cove Beach, LIVIT Hospitality Management group, so we’re already expecting it to be one of our favourite new hangout spots. You’ll find it at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai.

Visitors to Missippi’s can expect wide, spacious cabanas dotted around the pool, lush greenery, and pastel hues in the colour scheme, plus ‘inviting lounge interiors’. Influences have been taken from colourful cafes in Bali, the tropical Tulum and the cool artistry in the city of Miami.

Expect colourful cocktails, an extensive drinks list, inclusive of wines, beers and spirits and delicious cuisine influenced from around the world, combining for the ultimate new pool day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be catered for at the new spot, which be open from 6am until late, daily.

Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island has fast made a name for itself as one of the most popular pool and beach club venues in the city over the past few years, for its Mediterranean style, fantastic ladies day offering, and great entertainment.

Candypants are the event giants who have taken their epic brand of partying around the world, from top Europe destinations such as Ibiza, Marbella and London, to Las Vegas, USA, and, of course, right here in the Middle East.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, opening October 9, 6am until late.

